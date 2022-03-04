CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Americans have been packing on pandemic pounds, a little is normal but national health experts say the “quarantine 15” is worsening an already dangerous trend.

In 2017 42-percent of all adults living in the U.S. were obese. By March of last year, a survey by the American Psychological Association found that another 42-percent of American adults had gained more weight than they expected during the pandemic.

On average, adults in the U.S.s put on 30 pounds of extra weight. And it isn’t just adults, obesity in children ages five to 11 increased by nine-percent during the pandemic to 45-percent overall.