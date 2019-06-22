Study: just one day of work a week improves mental health

LONDON – NOVEMBER 03: Production staff on the weekly fashion magazine, Grazia edit the magazine in a temporary office inside the Westfield shopping centre on November 3, 2008 in London. For one week Grazia magazine is being produced in the Westfield shopping centre and are offering shoppers free make-overs, fashion consultations and advice on pursuing a modeling career. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

(NEWS10) If you’re looking to have the best mental health possible, consider cutting your work week down to just one day!

According to Researchers at the universities of Cambridge and Salford the recommended “dosage” of work for optimal well being is just 8 hours.

Their findings, published Tuesday in Science Daily, reveal working any more than 8 hours a week provided no additional boosts to mental well-being.

“We know unemployment is often detrimental to people’s wellbeing, negatively affecting identity, status, time use, and sense of collective purpose,” study co-author Dr. Brendan Burchell said. “We now have some idea of just how much paid work is needed to get the psychosocial benefits of employment — and it’s not that much at all.”

The study followed more than 70,000 working-age people in the United Kingdom for nine years beginning in 2009. Participants were asked about issues such as anxiety and sleep problems to gauge mental health.

“The traditional model, in which everyone works around 40 hours a week, was never based on how much work was good for people. Our research suggests that micro-jobs provide the same psychological benefits as full-time jobs,” co-author and Cambridge sociologist Senhu Wang said.