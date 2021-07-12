Study: Patients interested in continuing use of telehealth for mental health services

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study showed that people seeking mental health services during the pandemic overwhelmingly embraced telehealth.

“It’s as simple as downloading an app,” said Kimberley Lee, MHA Vice President Of Resource Development & Branding.

During the peak of the pandemic, telehealth became a prominent way for mental health providers to reach patients. Even though many mental health organizations are going back to in-person services, telehealth is here to stay. A survey from DrFirst showed that 84 percent of people who used telehealth for mental health services want to keep using it going forward.

“People don’t have to worry about taking time off from work. They don’t have to worry about transportation. They were able to call from their car, call from their lunch room at work, or from the convenience and comfort of their own home,” said Lee.

In the study, 68 percent of surveyors say the pandemic made their mental health worse. Organizations such as the Mental Health Association saw an uptick in the need for mental health services during the pandemic, especially among youth.

“You can access telehealth from you home, from you computer, from a laptop, from your cell phone, from a landline. So it really does remove so many barriers that people often are challenged by,” said Lee.

About 17 percent of people in the survey said they accessed mental health services for the first time during the pandemic.

“How we feel emotionally and the way we seek out services and support should not be any different than when we’re not feeling well physically,” said Lee.

Good news from the survey, 77 percent of people feel their mental health will improve once the pandemic is over.