CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study finds that Black men face an increased risk of dying from melanoma.

Health inequities have disproportionately impacted people of color Black men are at a higher risk of death from melanoma than other racial groups. The study found that Black men were less likely to have private insurance and men, in general, are less likely to seek medical care than women, which can result in men being diagnosed at a later stage.

The rate of survival was the lowest for Black men at 52 percent, white men had the highest rate of survival at 75 percent.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when cells that give the skin its pigment, start to grow out of control. Melanoma can grow very quickly. It can become life-threatening in as little as 6 weeks. If left untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body and it can even appear on skin not normally exposed to the sun.

Often times patients and providers often don’t recognize skin cancer on darker skin. Dermatologists are not as confident in identifying all types of skin conditions on darker skin in comparison to someone with a lighter complexion.

It’s important to recognize the signs. People should keep an eye out for any new or changing moles, brown spots, or growths on their skin. If you find a spot that you think seems out of the ordinary, visit your doctor. Experts recommend seeing a dermatologist at least once a year for screenings.