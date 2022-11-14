CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Symptoms to keep in mind of type 1 diabetes after a new study showing the number of cases may double to 17.4 million by 2040.

The study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology indicates that 5 million new cases were diagnosed while 35,000 were non-diagnosed. The ones that were non-diagnosed died within 12 months of symptomatic onset.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are currently 487,000 people with diabetes in Massachusetts. According to the study, cases are expected to increase rapidly due to testing improvements.

World Diabetes Day is recognized on November 14th, in honor of Sir Federick Banting’s birthday, who discovered insulin. It provides more access to diabetes education to raise awareness.

A framework has been released by WHO to help people with TB and diabetes. “Efforts to increase access to comprehensive care for people with TB and diabetes will help improve quality of life and save lives,” remarked the Director of WHO’s Global TB Programme, Dr Tereza Kasaeva.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) goal is to increase awareness and improve the quality of life for those affected by diabetes and at risk of developing or having tuberculosis (TB).

WHO Global Tuberculosis Report shows that in 2021, more than half a million people with diabetes got TB. The amount of people with TB is to also double before 2045, the International Diabetes Federation estimated.

Dr. Bente Mikkelsen, Director of WHO’s Department for Noncommunicable Diseases adds, “As we mark World Diabetes Day, we need to remember that diabetes is a key driver of the TB epidemic and a risk factor for many other infections. Prevention and effective management of diabetes will therefore prevent TB, as well as unnecessary suffering and death.”

However, there aren’t any preventions for diabetes type 1, other than ways to treat it, CDC recommends:

Following your doctor’s recommendations for living a healthy lifestyle.

Managing your blood sugar.

Getting regular health checkups.

Getting diabetes self-management education and support

Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms

The CDC says if you see the following symptoms you should get a blood sugar test. Symptoms include: