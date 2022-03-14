WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Senator John Velis will host a roundtable discussion on substance use disorders with medical professionals and addiction specialists from across the state.

The discussion will focus on policies currently in place in the Commonwealth and where improvements can be made to better serve those who are struggling.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for those struggling with substance use disorders and we cannot let this issue fall by the wayside,” said Senator Velis, who is Vice-Chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use and Recovery. “It’s so important to hear directly from the subject matter experts in this field about what’s working and what we can improve on. I look forward to participating in the discussion and then taking what I hear back to Beacon Hill to advocate for policies that will help those folks in our communities who are struggling.”

List of Attendees