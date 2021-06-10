Sudders expecting 4M full vaccinations next week

FILE – In this Monday, July 13, 2015 file photo, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, left, speaks during a meeting in her office in Boston. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sudders said she is reviewing the way the state treats those with serious mental illnesses and debilitating substance abuse […]

BOSTON (SHNS) – Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders told members of the Health Connector board Thursday that she’s expecting Massachusetts to hit the milestone of 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 sometime next week.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Health counted 3,892,971, leaving a little more than 100,000 shots to go to reach 4 million.

On May 3, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said the state was set to meet Baker’s goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million people “by the beginning of June.” On May 28, Baker said that the target was more likely to be met in the middle of the month.

“Next week we will have 4 million people fully vaccinated in the commonwealth of Massachusetts, and possibly 4.1 by the end of that week,” Sudders said Thursday during a virtual Connector meeting, prompting reactions from other livestream participants.

Health Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez clapped silently, while board member Nancy Turnbull offered a thumbs-up.