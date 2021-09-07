Suicide awareness message displays on mobile billboard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Suicide Awareness Month and the Mental Health Association (MHA) wants the community to know there is help available by displaying a digital billboard driving throughout Springfield.

The billboard that displays digitally on a truck shows the Suicide Prevention Lifeline that can be called 24/7 at 800-273-8255 or local resources at MHA’s BestLife Emotional Health and Wellness Center at 844-MHA-WELL also provides services and support. The illuminated billboard is hard to miss in hopes to get people talking about resources for suicide prevention.

“We are participating in this awareness effort to achieve a simple goal: to help people recognize a serious public health problem so everyone can talk about it,” said Sara Kendall, MSW, LICSW, MHA’s Vice President of Clinical Operations. “We can all benefit from open dialogue about mental health and suicide, because just one conversation could save life. Being there, whether in person or through the many ways people stay in touch these days, could save a life. Throughout Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we’ll reach out to dispel myths, discuss mental health and encourage conversations that could be life-saving. We want to help people know what it means to be there.”

According to the CDC, nearly 50,000 people die from suicide each year, that’s one death from suicide every 10.5 minutes. It also found to be the 3rd leading cause of death in people between the ages 15 to 24 years.