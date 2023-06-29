SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– For many children and teens summer is a great relief from stress and an opportunity to relax and play. Summer vacation also brings a new set of struggles and concerns for both children and parents.

Working parents have to find appropriate daycare to keep their children safe while providing proper nutrition and age appropriate activities. The lack of routine may impact a child’s wellbeing, especially those who already suffer from anxiety and insecurity. Education advocates are also concerned about learning loss during the summer months, especially when so many children fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Negar Beheshti, a board-certified adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer for Holyoke-based MiraVista Behavioral Health Center and sister hospital, TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens, recommends a balance of structured fun and learning. She recommends as well that primary care givers do “their due diligence” to keep everyone engaged in safe behavior that supports mental health.

“For example, children in elementary school may be doing a lot of summer camp activities and this is an opportunity to talk to them about appropriate behavior with other peers at the camp,” Beheshti said. “When you get to the tweens, they may not want the regular, structured routine of summer camp. However, it is still good to do some type of structured program as it gives middle-schoolers the opportunity to continue social development and promotes new learning opportunities. Some school districts offer enriched learning programming at least part of the day that holds the potential to explore something new in a fun way.”

High school, she adds, “brings a little more autonomy for teenagers, and the need for more candid discussions on dating and substance use, including that the minimum legal age for buying, transporting or drinking alcoholic beverages is 21.”

“There is value for a teen who is old enough to look for a job,” Beheshti notes. “It gives the ability to have more autonomy, cash to spend and save, and is a good use of their free time.”

College students, she said, may be told that they “are coming back home as adults and you will hold them to that standard in terms of their personal habits around the house.”

She recommends parents know other parents and caregivers involved in a young person’s activities as well as friends.

MiraVista provides information on these and other topics on child and youth behavior on their website.

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services offers resources for LGBTQ+ individuals and summer youth programs with a mix of academic and recreational programs available at schools, after-school providers, community colleges and recreation sites. Community libraries and Park and Recreation departments also provide summer activities for children and teens.