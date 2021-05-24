Summer safety tips from medical society

BOSTON (SHNS) – With some students planning to return this summer to group activities like camps, sports, and summer school, the Massachusetts Medical Society has put forward a series of COVID-19 safety tips for their parents and guardians to consider.

The doctors’ group encourages families to ensure their children aged 12 and up are vaccinated and to know the vaccine protection timeline, as they will not be considered fully protected until two weeks after the second dose.

The MMS is also advising that parents and guardians familiarize themselves with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for youth summer activities, ask for safety protocols and precautions at camps and other communal settings, urge their child to advocate for themselves, remind them that sharing food and drinks is unsafe, keep them home if they are sick “with even minimal symptoms,” and consider packing extra hand sanitizer.