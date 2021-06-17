Sunburns, heat stroke, and drunk boating among top summer safety hazards

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is almost here and that means more trips to the beach, relaxing on patios and enjoying the great outdoors, but some activities can be dangerous.

If you’re outside enjoying a hot day, remember that dehydration and sunburn can be dangerous; even deadly.

Not drinking enough fluids can lead to heat stroke. If you notice you stop sweating, get to somewhere cool and drink some water immediately.

No matter how hot it is, remember your risk of melanoma doubles if you have had just five sunburns in your life; so just put on some sunscreen. An SPF of at least 30 is recommended.

Emergency room visits trend up during summer, and at the top of that list is lawnmower injuries.

Always wear closed toed shoes to mow the lawn, and never reach under the blade cover.

Finally, boating and firework accidents are more common in the summer.

Remember, fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. So if you’re coming out to the water, never mix power boats or exploisives with alcohol consumption.

You cannot legally drive a boat if your blood alcohol concentration is over .08; the same as driving a car.