Sunday is World Mental Health Day

(WWLP) – Sunday, October 10 is World Mental Health Day and a reminder for everyone to pause and evaluate their mental health.

With so much change in the world and the adoption of a new normal, it is more important than ever for parents to have an open dialogue with their children about how they are.

Some tips for helping manage anxiety in children are to take care of your nutrition, sleep, and exercise. Share your experiences with your children and ask them questions.

Making time to be with your kids is also another way to manage anxiety in children.