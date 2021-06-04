Sunday is National Cancer Survivors Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday marks Cancer Survivors Day.

A time to reflect on the challenges those living with cancer and their loved ones go through, and to look to the future in cancer treatment.

The medical director of Cancer Services at Baystate said this is about acknowledging the journey people go through as soon as they get that diagnosis that changes everything.

Enduring the disease and the treatment, and the potential for some to overcome it. But this year’s holiday comes as we see some new developments in cancer research for both prostate and breast cancer.

As President Biden sets his sights on his “moon shot”: making serious advancements in cancer research in the next 10 years. Doctor Wilson Mertens told 22News investments in cancer research take time, but the results can save lives.

Dr. Wilson said, “We’re in a knowledge explosion. but that knowledge was hard-fought. The breakthroughs that we are experiencing now are results of basic science work that’s been going on for 35 years.”

The doctor added that you can be part of the effort to lowering the risks of cancer.

Staying away from tobacco products, protecting yourself from the sun, and doing those routine screenings.