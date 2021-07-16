Surgeon general who lost 10 family members to COVID issues warning

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Murthy announced the publication of a Surgeon’s General’s advisory titled, ‘Confronting Health Misinformation,’ and called on social media companies to do more to combat false information about the coronavirus vaccine and other health care topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A surgeon general is out with a warning as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the nation.

Health experts are condemning the conspiracies about the vaccine, which they say is absolutely necessary to prevent death and hospitalizations. Surgeon General Vivek Murphy, who lost 10 family members to COVID-19, says this misinformation online “poses an imminent threat to our nation’s health.”

This comes as new data shows that 99 percent of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are occurring among those who didn’t get vaccinated. Baystate Medical Center is seeing an uptick in patients, many of who contracted the Delta variant.

Dr. Esteban DelPilar, an Infectious disease physician at Baystate Medical Center told 22News, “Our positivity rate went form .18 percent to .75 percent. That doesn’t seem like much but that’s a quadruple in cases in just a week span.”

Dr. Delpilar said they have been looking specifically how effective the vaccines have been against the delta variant. He said it may not prevent you from contracting it, but they continue to be strong at preventing severe illness.

He said you still need to be vigilant about getting tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms to avoid the risk of spreading this illness to those who have vulnerable immune systems.