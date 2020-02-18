Surgical masks reduce your risk of catching the flu, as long as other preventative measures are taken

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health raised the flu risk to its highest severity level and some people are wearing surgical masks in public to help reduce their chance of getting infected.

The flu is when you have a cough and sore throat, in combination with a high fever.

The Cleveland Clinic says since the flu is carried in air droplets, the mask does prevent the flu from reaching you through your nose and mouth.

Wearing a surgical mask can help prevent the spread of flu in two different ways. First, it prevents the mask-wearer from getting a new infection and second, it helps people who are already sick from giving it to others.

You still need to take other precautions like washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, and getting your flu shot.

“Everybody should get the flu shot so everybody doesn’t get sick out here. Like, everyone should get the flu shot once a year,” Andre and Shyanne Porter told 22News.

Some people are going as far as to not touch surfaces in public areas.

“I don’t touch the door handles when I leave the building or anything like that. I just use my sleeve that’s about it,” Mark Dube, from Springfield, told 22News.

Don’t forget the flu can still affect a high number of people through March, so it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

The flu shot is especially important in people with weakened immune systems.