Survey: More than half of Americans say they will get a flu shot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made getting the flu shot more urgent to Americans.

According to a new survey from Walgreens, 72-percent of Americans said they will probably or definitely get a flu shot this season. In fact, more than half of the respondents said they are more likely to get the vaccine this year because of the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, those among the high risk groups for flu complications include adults over 65 and children younger than 5-years-old.

“What parents really need to do as soon as they can is to get their child immunized against the flu,” Dr. John O’Reilly of Baystate Children’s Hospital recommends. “That way we know that they will not get that second severe illness on top of what might be a COVID illness.”

However, 30-percent of those who don’t plan to get vaccinated believe the flu shot can give them the flu. The same proportion of falsely thinks that taking antibiotics can cure influenza.