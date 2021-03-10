Survey: Pandemic’s mental health impacts widespread

BOSTON (SHNS) – A survey gauging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic found that all demographic groups in Massachusetts are experiencing increases in poor mental health.

Sanouri Ursprung, a member of the steering committee for the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Impact Survey, told the Public Health Council on Wednesday that the percentage of the adult respondents who reported poor mental health was three times higher than the 11 percent of adults reporting poor mental health in the 2019 Massachusetts Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey.

One in three adults reported experiencing 15 or more days of poor mental health in the COVID-19 impact survey, and Ursprung said the population facing the highest impacts were people with disabilities. Almost half of respondents who said they were caregivers of people with special needs or the parent/guardian of a child with special health needs also reported experiencing high rates of poor mental health.

Other populations reporting the highest rates of 15 or more days of poor mental health included those who are of transgender experience, nonbinary or questioning their gender identity; LGBQ+ respondents; multiracial, American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic/Latinx respondents; those between the ages of 25 and 34; and those earning incomes under $35,000.

The findings Ursprung presented Wednesday come from a survey conducted last fall.

Another swath of survey data presented to the Public Health Council last month showed that groups including LGBTQ populations, people of color, lower-income households and those with disabilities often experienced more worry about COVID-19, less economic stability during the crisis, and greater rates of delayed medical care.

Respondents with 15 or more days of poor mental health were the most likely to experience delays in both routine and urgent mental health care, according to the Wednesday’s presentation, and they asked for additional health resources at higher rates than others with fewer days of poor mental health.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents with 15 or more poor mental health days reported delays in urgent mental health care, and 28 percent reported delayed routine mental health care. Among all respondents, 27 percent said they experienced delays in urgent mental health care and 17 percent reported delays in routine mental health care.

The top reason for delayed care among respondents with poor mental health, cited by 59 percent, was a canceled or delayed appointment. Other reasons included concerns about contracting COVID-19 from in-person care (27 percent), services that were not covered by insurance or that the respondent otherwise worried they could not afford (8 percent), lack of a private place for phone or video telehealth appointments (7 percent) and lack of safe transportation to get to an appointment (7 percent).