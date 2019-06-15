Survivors, caregivers, loved ones raise money for cancer research, treatment

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire County residents and the American Cancer Society are taking a stand against cancer.

Survivors, caregivers, and family members came together at Look Memorial Park in Florence for a Relay for Life fundraiser. The event raises money for cancer research and treatment for cancer patients.

One Northampton resident told 22News, he was there to support his sister and sister in law that are both survivors of cancer.

“Let people know what’s going on, research, in order to find a cure for cancer,” said Junior Lozada of Northampton.

Mass Appeal host Danny New emceed the Relay for Life opening ceremonies.