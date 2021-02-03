Symptoms of heart disease in women

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – American Heart Month is now underway and 22news is working for with how to best love your heart.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease the CDC states that almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States.

In 2017 heart disease resulted in more than 299,000 deaths, or about 1 in every 5 women. But only about 56 percent of women recognize heart disease as their number 1 killer.

22News spoke with a local interventional cardiologist who explained these findings

“We put a lot of emphasis into breast cancer, breast cancer screenings. All that of course is super important but sometimes the cardiac risk takes a back seat. We’ve seen in clinical practice that females who present with heart disease may not have a lot of the typical symptoms that men do. education is super important and preventative measures have to be taken just as seriously for females as males.” Dr. Haider, Hampshire Cardiovascular Associates at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Dr. Haider said some atypical symptoms women may experience may include shortness of breath, back pain, lightheadedness, and palpitation. Being diabetic, having high blood pressure and cholesterol as well as smoking are all risk factors for heart disease.

But there are a number of ways you can protect your heart and stay healthy, like heart healthy eating.