Take it easy on hot and humid days, doctors recommend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s another hot, humid day in western Massachusetts on Friday.

For years doctors have been warning us to take it easy during hot weather. And that’s still good advice according to a doctor at Family Care Medical Center.

Dr. Ira Helfand warned that testing your stamina against the debilitating effects of the heat and humidity can lead to sunstroke and even death.

Dr. Ira Helfant told 22News, the heat effects some people more than others.

“People with Chronic respiratory disease, asthma, and heart disease can get into a lot of respiratory difficulties,” said Dr. Helfand.