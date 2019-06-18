Tapestry Health panel discusses overdose prevention

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry Health held a panel discussion in Northampton Monday evening with several state leaders on preventing deadly overdoses.

Some of the topics that were talked about included harm reduction, bills regarding narcotics testing products, and safe injections facilities.

People who support safe injection sites believe they will help prevent overdose deaths.

State Representative Tami Gouveia told 22News, “By allowing people to safely consume drugs on site, they’re monitored, their heart rates monitored, other vital signs are taken to make sure to make sure that they are not going to overdose.”

Gouveia said the safe injection sites could also help people trust health care providers which could result in them entering into treatment for addiction.

Governor Charlie Baker has said he would be opposed to the creation of supervised injection sites.