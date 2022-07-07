BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday that ten more cases of monkeypox were confirmed in men within the past week.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), the 10 cases announced Thursday had their diagnoses between June 30 and July 6 after testing was completed by the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain.

The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. All eight individuals are currently isolated to prevent the spread to others.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 605 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents. Regularly updated case counts can be obtained on the CDC’s website: 2022 U.S. Map and Case Count.

There have been no deaths in the US or globally related to this outbreak and patients generally recover fully in 2-4 weeks.