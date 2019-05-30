The Keto Diet: The pros & cons

(WPTV) Danielle Malone worked hard to get to where she is today, shedding weight and feeling better.

She’s on a modified ketogenic diet.

“For me, lowering the carb intake, I was able to move around better. My joints felt better,” Malone says. “After that, it was a no brainer. I didn’t want to stop. My clothes fit better. My focus was better.”

The ketogenic or “keto” diet is getting a lot of attention.

“It’s about 70 to 80 percent fat intake and then a moderate amount of protein and only about five percent carbohydrates,” explains registered dietitian Samantha Barone.

Some health professionals say it’s not sustainable and warn of associated short and long-term issues, including vitamin deficiency and kidney problems.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2JMDry2

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.