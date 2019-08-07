The Princeton Review: URI #3 for smoking most marijuana

(WPRI) — According to a report from The Princeton Review, the University of Rhode Island ranks as one of the top colleges that smoke the most marijuana.

The report ranks schools from the current edition of The Best 385 Colleges, published this month. A total of 140,000 students from the schools were given a survey of 80 questions. The questions were broken down into four categories about their school’s academics/administration, life at their college, their fellow students, and themselves.

A total of 62 specific categories were compiled from the survey, ranking the top 20 schools in each. One category, called “Reefer Madness,” was based on the question “How widely is marijuana used at your school?” and asked the students to rank on a five-point scale.

The University of Rhode Island came in third in that category. The University of Vermont was ranked first, followed by Pitzer College in Claremont, California.

A total of six schools on the list are in New England and seven are in New York.

Other notable schools in the top 20 include Syracuse University at #19, Ithaca College at #17 and the University of Maine at #7.