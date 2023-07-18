WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting sick doesn’t just happen in the winter. Colds and viruses are making the rounds this summer.

Dr. Sunny Shukla from Baystate Noble Hospital says we’re seeing colds and viruses because people are no longer taking the safety precautions that they were during the pandemic. Once COVID restrictions started to ease up, Dr. Shukla says people returned to close spaces, stopped wearing masks, and washed their hands less, which makes it more likely for people to get sick.

“With large gatherings, amusement parks, restaurants… we are seeing these numbers go up locally and nationally as well,” said Dr. Shukla.

Dr. Shukla says it’s becoming harder for people to know when they have colds and viruses based off of their symptoms, “There is also a lot of allergies going on these days as well as the Canadian wildfire smoke, so a lot of times it can be difficult to differentiate some of these but prevention is always key.”

Jake Belanger from Palmer says he always takes safety precautions when he goes out to avoid getting sick, “I stay away from people. We go to places like this where it’s big, a lot of social distancing. If I hear somebody cough or whatever I just go the other way, sneezing same thing.”

The CDC says you can protect yourself from colds and viruses by staying home when you’re sick, covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, and wash your hands. Rhinoviruses are the most common cold and adenoviruses can cause cause mild cold- or flu-like illness for people during any time of year.

Dr. Shukla says because we are already seeing these colds and viruses in the summer, it is hard to predict what the winter will bring.