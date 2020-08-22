Third case of EEE virus confirmed in eastern Massachusetts

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the DPH, Triple E and West Nile Virus are mosquito-borne viruses that are found in the local environment in Massachusetts and can cause serious disease and death in humans, horses, and other mammals.
EEE causes a rare but serious neuroinvasive disease resulting in meningitis or encephalitis, and often results in death or severe disability.
West Nile Virus is more common, though typically less severe than EEE, with symptoms ranging from fever to neuroinvasive.
22News spoke with Mark Collins of Wilbraham who said he and his family try to stay indoors when the bugs come out.
“It doesn’t affect us that much because we don’t go out in the evening if we do go out we just make sure we have the bug spray on,” said Collins.
According to the EEE risk Map, towns in red are considered in critical risk for EEE meaning that there is an excessive risk, and a person with the infection has been identified.
At the critical risk level, it is advised to cancel or reschedule outdoor gatherings, organized sporting events, and any other events from dusk to dawn to avoid peak mosquito hours.