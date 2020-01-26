Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly coronavirus is spreading across the world killing 56 people so far in China, and there are now three confirmed cases in the U.S.

Coronavirus: Possible U.S. cases being monitored

The Department of Public Health is urging people with flu-like illnesses to stay home, make sure you’re washing your hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and covering coughs while they work with the C-D-C to monitor the outbreak in China.

The first confirmed case in the U.S involved a person believed to have recently returned from Wuhan, China.

Wesleyan University student quarantined after displaying coronavirus symptoms

Locally, the Chinese Association of western Massachusetts postponed their Chinese New Year gala after hearing concerns from the community about attendees who may have traveled abroad recently. According to Wesleyan University school officials, one student is in isolation after showing symptoms of the virus but no diagnosis has been made.

According to AP, a patient in Southern California who traveled from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus. This patient is the third person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the illness.

