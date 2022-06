SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Eric Lesser’s Thrive After 55 Health & Wellness Fair will take place at Western New England University in Springfield Friday.

The fair will feature presentations on mental health, nutrition, and movement to highlight resources available to seniors in the area. There will also be raffles and a vaccine clinic hosted by Behavioral Health Network offering shots for COVID-19, shingles and more.

The in-person fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.