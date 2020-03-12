Thursday morning’s top 3 stories on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP0 – Due to the coronavirus, as of Wednesday night, 38 people have died in the U.S. and more than, 1300 people have tested positive for the virus. Large events have been canceled, a travel ban from Europe to the U.S. has been issued and college students are have been sent home to finisher the remainder of the semester online as a result of the global pandemic.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s top stories on 22News:

The World Health Organization has now declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The agency says the virus is now in every continent except for Antarctica. According to the WHO, a pandemic is the “worldwide spread” of a new disease. The last pandemic was in 2009 when the H1N1 flu pandemic killed hundreds of thousands of people. In response to this announcement, President Trump said that he would be issuing a travel ban from Europe to the U.S. for the next month.

Here in Massachusetts, there are now 95 total cases of the Coronavirus.

The CDC has confirmed six of those cases, which means 89 are considered “presumptive.”

In Berkshire County, there are seven cases, and Governor Baker is calling them the most concerning ones. All of those cases have no known origin and are being treated as the first evidence of “community spread.” A spokesperson of Berkshire Medical Center said some employees are on a leave of absence as a precaution.

A staff member at the Westfield Intermediate School may have been in contact with someone exposed to COVID-19.

The Superintendent of Westfield schools said that all measures have been taken to disinfect the classroom and the surrounding area. They also said the school should be back open this morning. The Westfield Public School Department is working closely with the city and state public health departments to address the situation.