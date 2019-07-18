Tick-borne illnesses on the rise

(NBC News) Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise according to the Centers for Disease Control, with record numbers reported in recent years.

Lyme Disease is the most well known, but different varieties of ticks transmit a variety of diseases.

Symptoms can include aches, pain, fever, fatigue and muscle weakness. The Lonestar tick’s bite can even cause an allergic reaction to meat.

“Like an anaphylactic response, such as people have when they are allergic to bee stings where your throat closes down, you have difficulty breathing, your lips and tongue swell,” explains Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic.

Experts say to take a look at the CDC’s regional tick maps before you travel, and before you head outside, take precautions.

“If you are going to go walking on a nice wooded trail, stay in the middle of the trail, avoid the tall grasses on the other side,” Dr. Pritt advises.

Wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent, and check yourself for ticks regularly. If you spot one: Remove it.

