Tick season to extend into November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been several reports of EEE in Massachusetts and one West Nile Virus infection.

There’s one other insect-borne illness you need to know about, Lyme disease. Just like mosquitoes, ticks will be around into November so it’s important to remember to protect yourself.

While most people take steps to protect themselves from mosquitoes they might neglect to take precautions against tick bites which can lead to Lyme disease.

Lyme disease can be severe if it’s not diagnosed right away, but doctors can help you once they identify it.

“It’s actually very easy to treat and it’s not a big deal,” explained Dr. Ira Helfand. “You just take antibiotics for a few weeks and you’re fine, you’re cured. If you miss the diagnosis initially then people go on to get a more complicated infection.”

Typical symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to your joints, heart, and nervous system.

It’s important to wear long sleeves and pants when outside and check yourself for ticks once you’ve come indoors.