(WWLP) – A carefree summer can be ruined without taking precautions against the common dangers of the season that threaten you and your family.

Preventing tick bites is high on the list of Summer Safety Guidance provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The most important thing to do is check yourself for tick bites once each day and use repellents containing diethyltoluamide, or DEET, on your exposed skin.

The Public Health Agency warns that drowning is the leading cause of death in children during the Summer months. Always supervise your children in and around the water at all times.

And for children who haven’t learned to swim yet, make sure they have a proper U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Also, never leave your children or your pets alone in a parked car, even if you’ve left the windows open. And if your child is missing, first thing: check your car, including the trunk.