SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s sunburn season and too much sun exposure can increase your risk for skin cancer.

Baystate Medical Center says more than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour. Melanoma is the the deadliest form of skin cancer and is known to travel throughout the body. One in five Americans will develop melanoma by the age of 70.

Too much exposure to the sun, getting five or more sunburns and indoor tanning, can increase your risk. East Longmeadow resident Susan Jaye-Kaplan told 22News that on warm sunny days like Tuesday, she takes all the safety precautions that she can, “I put on 70 SPF sunscreen and slather it all over my face, arms, neck and ears to be protecting myself, and I am wearing a UV jacket obviously and long pants even though I would rather be wearing shorts.”

The National Cancer Institute says to prevent skin cancer, people should wear hats with wide brims, wear sunglasses that block UV radiation, long pants and shirts and wear sunscreen with the SPF of at least 30 or more.

According to the institute, the main treatment for patients with melanoma is surgery and tissue removal, so people should start protecting their skin from it now.