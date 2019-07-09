Toy Story 4’s “Forky” toy recalled

Health

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(WTNH) — The movie Toy Story 4 is in theaters now and a plush toy of a character in the Pixar movie is being recalled.

Disney is recalling about 80,000 11-inch “Forky” plush toys due to a choking hazard which can be caused by “googly” plastic eyes that can detach.

Consumers who purchased the $20 toy will be able to return it to any Disney Store location, Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park for a refund.

Check your tracking numbers:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation