Trivets recalled after child swallows detached magnets

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 300,000 magnetic trivets are being recalled because the magnets could be a choking hazard to small children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Tristar Products is recalling the trivets because the magnets can detach, and if swallowed, could link together inside the intestines and cause a number of health complications.

The company has received one report of the magnets detaching from a trivet, which was swallowed by a child. After swallowing the magnet, the child suffered intestinal perforations and blockage, requiring surgery.

The recall includes magnetic trivets sold separately or with Copper Chef 10-piece Cerami-Tech Nonstick Cookware sets. The trivets are designed to attach to the bottom of hot pots and pans.

The trivets were sold at QVC between October 2017 and October 2018 for between $75 and $120 when part of a cookware set or $10 when sold separately.

Parents should stop using the trivets and place them out of the reach of children. Tristar Products is contacting all known purchasers directly and will provide purchasers with replacement trivets.

Anyone who may have purchased the trivets should contact Tristar Products to learn more about receiving free replacements. The company can be contacted at 800-718-5136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.

Bassinets and trampolines were also recalled this week.

