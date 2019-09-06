1  of  2
Breaking News
Crash causing major backup on Mass Pike in Palmer 12 arrested after narcotics trafficking investigation in Holyoke
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian has made landfall over North Carolina

Two new confirmed human cases of EEE virus in Massachusetts

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EEE mosquito_427342

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State health officials announced Friday that there are two new confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Health, a woman in her 60’s from eastern Worcester County and a girl under the age of 18 from southwestern Middlesex County have been infected with EEE.

This brings the total number of confirmed EEE cases to seven this year in Massachusetts. Thirty-six communities now at critical risk, 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk for the virus.

There have also been nine confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals; eight horses and one goat.

EEE is a rare but serious and possibly deadly disease that can affect people of all ages. To view a map of the current risk levels, click here.

“Even though temperatures have cooled off, it is not unusual to see human EEE cases confirmed in September. This is why we continue to urge the public to take seriously the threat that mosquitos can pose and to take steps to avoid being bitten.”

-Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

Residents are advised to use bug spray to try and avoid mosquitoes and residents in high or critical risk areas should consider staying indoors or wearing clothing that fully covers the skin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories