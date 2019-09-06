Two new confirmed human cases of EEE virus in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State health officials announced Friday that there are two new confirmed cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Health, a woman in her 60’s from eastern Worcester County and a girl under the age of 18 from southwestern Middlesex County have been infected with EEE.

This brings the total number of confirmed EEE cases to seven this year in Massachusetts. Thirty-six communities now at critical risk, 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk for the virus.

There have also been nine confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals; eight horses and one goat.

EEE is a rare but serious and possibly deadly disease that can affect people of all ages. To view a map of the current risk levels, click here.

“Even though temperatures have cooled off, it is not unusual to see human EEE cases confirmed in September. This is why we continue to urge the public to take seriously the threat that mosquitos can pose and to take steps to avoid being bitten.” -Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

Residents are advised to use bug spray to try and avoid mosquitoes and residents in high or critical risk areas should consider staying indoors or wearing clothing that fully covers the skin.