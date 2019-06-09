Tyson Foods recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters due to possible contamination

In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods, the world’s largest meat producer, said Monday, Nov. 23, 2009, it lost money in its fiscal fourth quarter primarily on a hefty goodwill impairment charge.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tyson Foods, Inc., is recalling over 190,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products.

According to a USDA recall, the company believes the frozen ready-to-eat product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The frozen food was produced on Feb. 28.

According to the recall, the food was sold in cases which contained four 8.2-pound bags of the “Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters” with a case code 0599NHL02.

These cases were shipped to institutional foodservice locations nationwide and some schools but were not packaged for retail sale.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this frozen food.

Food service locations who have purchased this product are being urged to not serve them and should throw the bags away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information on this recall, please visit the USDA website.

