Tyson recalls nearly 200,000 pounds of chicken fritter products

WASHINGTON (KNWA) – Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken fritter items were produced on February 28, 2019.

The following product is subject to recall:

32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items were shipped to institutional food service locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.

Tyson Foods, Inc. advised the FSIS of three consumer complains from schools regarding foreign material in the breaded chicken fritter product.

Tyson distributed the product to institutions, including schools. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS is concerned that some products may be in food service freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.