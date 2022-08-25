CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The average life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped nearly two years since 2019.

Babies born in 2020 can expect to live an average of 77 years, that’s the lowest number in two decades. The number of annual deaths in the U.S. went up by 19 percent from 2019 to 2020, the largest jump in a century.

The main reason, according to the National Center for Health Statistics was COVID-19. Another reason was drug overdoses.

The South has the lowest life expectancy of any region with Mississippi coming in at 71 years. The only state with an expectancy over 80 is Hawaii. Massachusetts ties California for fourth overall at 79. Finally, New York State saw the largest decrease, dropping three years to 77.