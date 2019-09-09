U.S. Senators press health officials in efforts to combat EEE virus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey are pressing federal health officials on research efforts to combat the virus.

Both Senators sent a letter to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to learn more about the current state of triple-E research.

They also want to know if researching other viruses could help lead to better treatment for the mosquito-borne infection.

Two new human cases of triple-E were confirmed in the state just last week.

One case is from eastern Worcester County and the other from southwestern Middlesex County.

One of the people who tested positive for the disease died.

36 communities in the state are now at critical risk, 42 at high risk, and 115 at moderate risk for the virus.