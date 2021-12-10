UMass Amherst researching wearable health tech to prevent opioid overdose

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A research team at UMass Amherst has received $1.1 million in funding to continue to develop wearable tech that would support long-term recovery for people with opioid use disorder.

The technology will be housed in a smart-watch or similar wearable tech and can detect “craving moments” and use designed interventions to prevent drug use. It detects those craving moments using health data like heart-beat and breathing patterns.

Cravings and subsequent use are one of the primary causes of opioid relapses and fatal overdoses. The leader of the project says nothing like this exists right now.