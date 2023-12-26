AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Infectious diseases fueled by antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” are an urgent public health concern, with 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections reported every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Researchers around the world are trying to meet the challenge. Recently, a team led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and including scientists from Microbiotix announced they had discovered a way to sabotage a piece of machinery that pathogens use to infect their hosts. In order to improve public health, researchers have developed a test to identify the next-generation drugs that target this vulnerable cellular machinery.

According to a news release from UMass, microbial infections are usually treated with antibiotics, which get inside the harmful cell and kill it. It’s not as easy as it sounds, because any new antibiotic has to be both water soluble and oily to get through the pathogenic cell’s first line of defense, the membrane. Water and oil don’t mix, so it’s hard to design a drug that has enough of both to work.

There’s more, too, because pathogenic cells have developed something called an “efflux pump,” which can recognize antibiotics and safely excrete them from the cell. When the antibiotic can’t kill the cell, the pathogen “remembers” what that specific antibiotic looks like and develops additional efflux pumps to efficiently handle it – in effect, becoming resistant.

Finding an antibiotic, or combinations of antibiotics, and staying one step ahead of superbugs is one way forward. “Or, we can shift our strategy,” says Alejandro Heuck, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at UMass Amherst and the paper’s senior author. “I am a chemist, and I’ve always been very interested in understanding how chemical molecules interact with living organisms. In particular, I have been focusing my research on the molecules that make communication possible between a pathogen and the host cell it wants to invade.”

Heuck and his colleagues are particularly intrigued by a communication system called Type 3 secretion, which so far seems to be a unique evolutionary adaptation. Like pathogenic cells, host cells have thick, hard-to-penetrate walls. For breaching them, pathogens developed a syringe-like machine that secretes two proteins, PopD and PopB. PopD and PopB can’t breach the cell wall separately, but together they can create a “translocon” – a tunnel through the cell membrane. The pathogenic cell can then inject other proteins that do the work of infecting the host once the tunnel is set up.

The type 3 secretion system depends on two proteins, PopB and PopD (red and blue) creating a tunnel in the hosts’s cell wall. Credit: UMass Amherst

It’s called the Type 3 secretion system, and none of it works without PopB and PopD. “If we don’t try to kill the pathogen,” says Heuck, “then there’s no chance for it to develop resistance. We’re just sabotaging its machine. The pathogen is still alive; it’s just ineffective, and the host has time to use its natural defenses to get rid of the pathogen.”

Now, how do you find the molecule that blocks translocon assembly? The moment in this case was more akin to a lightning bug.

Heuck and his colleagues discovered that luciferases, which cause lightning bugs to glow at night, could be used as tracers. The enzyme was divided into two halves. The first half of the molecule was incorporated into PopD/PopB proteins, while the second half was incorporated into the host cell.

It is possible to flood these engineered proteins and hosts with a variety of chemical compounds. In the event that the host cell suddenly lights up, it is a sign that PopD/PopB have successfully breached the cellular wall, reuniting the two halves of the luciferase, causing them to glow. However, what if the cells remain dark? “Then we know which molecules break the translocon,” says Heuck.

Heuck is quick to point out that his team’s research has not only obvious applications in the world of pharmaceuticals and public health, but that it also advances our understanding of exactly how microbes infect healthy cells. “We wanted to study how pathogens worked,” he says, “and then suddenly we discovered that our findings can help solve a public-health problem.”

The research, published in ACS Infectious Diseases, was funded by the UMass Amherst Institute for Applied Life Sciences, the Healey Endowment Grant and the National Institutes of Health.

