(WWLP) – UN officials say the number of countries where 10 percent or less of the population has been vaccinated dropped from 34 to 18 since January and called for accelerated progress to end the pandemic.

The Assistant Secretary-General said that with more than 6 million lives lost to COVID and just over 1 million new infections reported in the last 24 hours, it is urgent to increase vaccinations in countries where it wasn’t possible in 2021.