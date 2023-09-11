WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Among rising cases of covid and hospitalizations, the FDA approved new boosters from Pfizer and Moderna this Monday.

The new booster is formulated to target covid’s subvariants. It’s expected they’ll be administered later this week. CVS Pharmacy told 22News they will continue to receive them on a rolling basis, with appointments available on their website and via the CVS Pharmacy app. Pfizer or Moderna offer booster shots to anyone age five and up, regardless of previous vaccinations.

Tiffany Bachli, a PCA from Westfield, recommends getting the vaccine since she sees covid rampid in her line of work. “If you get it, it’s going to prevent you from maybe going into the hospital,” she said. “We need that these days.”

Before getting the updated booster, those who have been vaccinated should wait at least two months since your last shot. Health officials hope the boosters will prevent a spike in cases this fall and winter.

