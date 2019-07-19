Urgent care facilities expecting increase in heat-related illnesses during weekend heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot weather can make you sick and local hospitals and urgent care facilities are expecting an influx of heat-related illnesses this weekend.

If you do fall ill, you’ll likely visit urgent care. On a typical weekend, doctors see scrapes, bruises, and other minor injuries but with temperatures expected over the 100-degree mark, physicians are ready to treat heat-related illnesses too.

James Wheeler, a physician assistant at Baystate Health Urgent Care in Longmeadow, told 22News many patients will come in showing symptoms of dehydration.

“So they can feel dizzy, lightheaded, fatigued yeah so they are typical symptoms,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said Baystate watches the weather forecast to anticipate the types of illness or injuries they’ll see.