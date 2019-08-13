Vaping linked to lung injury

(KARE) Children’s Minnesota is confirming four cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping by teenagers, marking the first time cases have been identified in Minnesota.

Public health officials in Wisconsin issued alerts to the public in late July after identifying cases of Severe Lung Disease that they believed to be tied to vaping. Since then, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has confirmed a total of 12 such cases and health officials in Illinois have confirmed three more.

“It’s not good. It’s been startling,” said Dr. Anne Griffiths, Pediatric Pulmonologist for Children’s Minnesota. “The injuries have been severe and I’m hoping that this will help to get the word out.”

Dr. Griffiths says she’s treated all four of Children’s confirmed cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping. She says the patients ranged from 16 to 18 years old. Some reported vaping for months, others for years. All reported vaping both nicotine and THC on different occasions.

Read more: https://kare11.tv/2MZcPux