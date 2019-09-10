“Vaping Toxicity” survivor describes brush with death

(KGW) A Portland, Oregon family is pleading with anyone who vapes to stop immediately.

Justin Wilson was released from the hospital Sunday after spending a week in the ICU, hooked up to a ventilator and barely hanging on for life. He and his family blame vaping.

Justin stopped smoking and started vaping about a year ago, thinking it was safer. He vapes almost constantly with a Juul and uses on-brand and off-brand pods. Justin also vapes THC about once or twice a week – not nearly as much as he uses his Juul.

Justin has asthma and has needed his inhaler more and more the last few months. Recently, he would take it around 20 times a day.

“It felt like a build-up, like it took time,” he added.

Then during dinner with his friends last Sunday, he collapsed; his lips turned blue and his face turned purple and he couldn’t breathe.

“All my bronchioles had sealed up. I was intaking zero oxygen,” Justin said.

