WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu, COVID, and RSV cases are on the rise in parts of the country, 22News is working for you with where these spikes are happening and how to protect you and your family.

It’s that time of year again, the weather is getting colder and people are spending more time indoors. But with the holiday season just around the corner, no one wants to come down with one of these viruses.

According to the CDC, this year’s flu season is off to an early start. Cases are rising mostly in the southeast and central parts of the country. The CDC map shows flu activity levels from October 15th, Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C. all seeing a spike in cases.

Massachusetts is still in the minimal range. An estimated 10.5 million flu shots were administered before October 1st this year, slightly less than this time last year.

22News spoke with West Springfield Health Director Jeanne Galloway about ways to protect yourself beyond getting the vaccine. “Get good sleep. Drink plenty of fluids, that are nonalcoholic, have no dehydrating kinds of things, and eat well. All those things that will generally keep you healthy.”

These precautions can also be used for RSV, which there is no vaccine for. Rhinoviruses and enteroviruses are also circulating earlier than usual, especially in kids. Doctors from Baystate Medical Center say that kids are getting hit harder this year because their immune systems are out of shape from COVID protocols. But for COVID and the flu, vaccines are available.

It takes about two weeks after a flu vaccine injection to provide full protection. The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu shot.

Differences between cold and flu symptoms

Common symptoms of a cold include:

sore throat

cough

congestion

runny/stuffy nose

slow onset of symptoms

Common symptoms of flu include:

fever

fatigue

cough

headaches

runny/stuffy nose

body aches

fast onset of symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms:

headaches

fever

sore throat

body aches

loss of taste and smell (biggest differentiator)

runny nose

congestion

cough

fatigue

