Warmer weather means allergy season approaching

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may be sniffling and sneezing a little more than usual lately. It’s spring allergies and they’re starting to come on strong.

We’ve been enjoying some dry and mild spring weather this week and the trees are starting to bud.

That is causing tree pollen levels to rise but tree pollen isn’t the only thing that may be causing you to sneeze and sniffle.

“This is the time of year that there is going to be a lot of outdoor mold so even before the tree pollen comes out when the ground is wet, a mushy snow melt, we got a lot of spring rains. There is a lot of outdoor mold in the soil,” said Dr. David Robertson of the Allergy & Immunology of New England.

The tree pollen is expected to be on the medium side Thursday. Of course rain helps to knock down the pollen count.