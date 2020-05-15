WARNING: Do not mix household cleaners

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after they were we exposed to toxic fumes at a Dunkin’ in Southwick.

The Dunkin’ on College Highway in Southwick was back open Friday.

According to Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth, an employee mixed Drano with another unknown chemical and three people had difficulty breathing.

It’s important to be very careful when using cleaning products and other chemicals.

Sodium hypochlorite is the active ingredient in chlorine bleach and reacts with things like ammonia and drain cleaners. Some glass and window cleaners also contain ammonia. When bleach and ammonia are mixed they can produce toxic gas.

“I do small engine repair with oil and all that so and I’m constantly washing my hands and wearing some sort of eye protection depending on what I’m doing,” said Tony Smigelski of Agawam.

Be sure to always read the product labels before using household cleaners.